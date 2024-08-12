Navigating Apple’s fee

We’ve been working closely with creators to figure out the best way to help you avoid earnings disruptions stemming from Apple’s 30% App Store fee.

Based on creator feedback, we've built an optional tool that can automatically increase your prices — only in the iOS app — to offset the cost of Apple's fee. This way, you’ll continue to earn at least the same amount per membership as you do on all other platforms.

That said, you deserve the chance to decide whether that’s something you want. So, while the automatic price increase is the default option, you also have the choice to keep your prices the same and pay the 30% fee from your earnings. We don’t recommend this, because it means you’d earn less per membership on in-app iOS transactions – but ultimately we believe it's important to give you agency to make your own decisions.

Obviously, neither of these solutions are ideal. But remember, Apple’s fees are only in the iOS app. Your prices on the web and the Android app will remain completely unaffected. You can always send your fans to this Help Center article which explains the iOS in-app fees relative to other platforms, so they can better understand the implications of where they choose to make their purchases.

In any case, the decision you end up making doesn’t have to be final: you can change how you apply the fee at any time. For a breakdown of fees and earnings check out our Help Center article.